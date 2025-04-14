Mary L. Larsen of Calverton passed away Friday, April 11. She was 94.

Born Feb. 22, 1931, to Siegfried and Claire (Riley) Roesler, she graduated from Hempstead High School and, in 1975, she received a nurse’s aide certificate from the Board of Cooperative Education Services.

Ms. Larsen had extensive professional experience, having worked as a salesperson at E.J. Korvette in Melville, N.Y.; an administrative assistant at Security National Bank; at MST Construction in Mattituck; and finally as a social welfare examiner for the Department of Social Services.

She was also tirelessly committed to her community. She volunteered as a polling booth inspector; a hospital Pink Lady; Melville PTA treasurer and decorations chairman; North Fork Community Theatre cast member and costume designer; Calverton Meadows Civic Association treasurer, secretary and president; and at Southold’s Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, where she received the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Award in 2020.

Ms. Larsen’s hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting, baking, word puzzles and bingo. She is also fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ms. Larsen is survived by her children: Kathleen (Tom) Burke of Mattituck, Daniel (Roxanne) Larsen of Calverton, Thomas Larsen of Aquebogue, Patricia Loretto of Riverhead and Maggie (Myron) Fridman of Ohio; and her sister, Elizabeth Bonello of Mineola, N.Y.; as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place Monday, April 21, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CAST.

