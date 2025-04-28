May Watson, a vital force in the community, passed away on April 8 from complications of dementia.

May and then-husband Phil moved to Greenport in 1972, whereupon they purchased and renovated the buildings that would become Stirling Square. Ultimately, they took over the restaurant and called it The Cinnamon Tree. In its heyday, the restaurant became a vital hub of nightlife, when May introduced bands and encouraged dancing. She was sometimes called Mama May while she sat at the door and ruled over the shenanigans.

She was a landlord, dress store owner and caterer, and she became one of the top earners at Century 21 Real Estate in her later years.

May was an active participant in the town’s development and was honored for the work she did planting trees in Greenport that are enjoyed today. May was a woman of many talents, especially in the fiber arts, which ultimately led her to become an award-winning quilter and president of The North Fork Quilter’s Guild.

She will be best known, however, as a supportive and dear friend to many. She was quick to lend advice (and opinions), ready to lend a helping hand and sometimes a swift kick in the pants. Many credit her with giving them their start, leading them to become what they are today.

May will be missed for her fierce personality and eternal desire to cook, feed, dance and have a good time.

She leaves behind her brother, Joseph; her children, Gail and Adam; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

We will miss you, May. We hope you are having a great time causing a ruckus on the other side.