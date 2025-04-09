Philip T. ‘Phil’ Rodilosso

Philip Thomas Rodilosso — affectionately known as “Flip,” “Frito” and most often simply “Phil” — passed away peacefully in Wilmington, N.C., surrounded by love Sunday, April 6, 2025. He was 82.

Phil was born in Astoria, N.Y., to Philip J. and Mary V. Rodilosso and raised in Garden City, N.Y. He graduated from Garden City High School with honors, Colgate University, and earned his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

He married Nancy Jane Wenk that same year, just before serving in the U.S. Army as an officer, where he ranked as a second lieutenant during the Vietnam War. A creative and spirited leader, he once turned humble bingo nights into legendary events by revitalizing the game during his time in Alabama — turning modest prizes like Volkswagens into extravagant wins such as AC Cobras, boats and even airplanes.

Phil began his investment career at Banker’s Trust. He also taught investment courses briefly at Adelphi University at the start of his career. Later, Phil became a managing partner at Oppenheimer Capital. A respected voice in finance, he appeared on CNBC. He gave generously of his time to his churches and community.

An avid golfer, Phil shot two holes-in-one and was active at both Long Island’s North Fork and Wilmington’s Landfall country clubs. He served on various Landfall committees and found joy in connecting with others through service.

Phil had a deep love for books, cars and meaningful conversation. A true car enthusiast, he owned over 100 vehicles in his lifetime, raced his outfitted Porsche for a number of years at tracks in the Northeast, and loved sharing his car passion with friends, the “Amigos.”

Phil was blessed with many friends, a number of whom remained close for nearly his entire life, and he greeted new friends as old. He had a quick wit and was well-loved in his community. He was the honorary “kids’ table” member at every holiday — always ready with warmth, wit and stories. Phil gave generously to causes close to his heart, including Colgate University, PAWS Place, the AFTD.org, and Wrightsville United Methodist Church.

After the loss of his beloved wife, Nancy, and daughter Susanne, Phil found love again with Janice Anderson. They married in 2020.

Phil was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; his younger daughter, Susanne Rodilosso Gravelle; and his sister, Lois Rodilosso Kaivani. He is survived by his devoted wife, Janice; his loving daughter Lisa; his adored grandchildren: Catherine, Abigail, Gavin, Elliot and Julian; his brother-in-law, Pete; his former son-in-law, Jeffrey; Jeffrey’s wife, Kerri; his former son-in-law, William; his stepson, Matthew; and his cherished extended family, including sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and step-grandchildren of all generations.

Phil lived a life full of love, laughter and purpose. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, connection, strength and smiles.A memorial service will be held at Kenan Chapel in Wilmington Friday, April 18, 2025, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wrightsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 748, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480.

