Phyllis Elizabeth (Perry) Styrzo

Phyllis Elizabeth Styrzo entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 17, at The Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. She was 79 years old.

She was born Feb. 12, 1946, at Southampton Hospital to Arthur M. and Shirley A. (Fisher) Perry of Quogue. Phyllis attended Quogue School (grades K-6) and Westhampton Beach High School (7-12). She then moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., to live with her aunt while attending nursing school. She became a licensed practical nurse; upon returning to Long Island, she was employed at Central Suffolk Hospital, and was later a home health aide.

In 1972, she married Louis W. Styrzo, whom she had met in Florida. The marriage took place at North Pole, Alaska, near where they were living in Fairbanks. A year later, she gave birth to her daughter, Inda Maria, at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas. A few years later, she and Lou divorced.

Phyllis loved being with people and helping them, and was a generous friend. Despite the fact that she worked many more years for the Internal Revenue Service than in her nursing profession, frequently, in her own words, her “nursey side” would come out. She was a lifelong member of Westhampton Presbyterian Church and especially enjoyed singing in the choir with her sisters. In fact, singing was a lifelong pleasure for her, especially when singing for or with family. Family meant a great deal to her, and although she never got involved in genealogical research as her mother and sister Diane did, she relished hearing the stories of her ancestors.

Phyllis E. Styrzo is survived by her beloved grandson, Ricco P Johnson of California, and her “baby sister,” Diane F. Perry of Quogue. She was predeceased by her daughter, Inda Maria Lawson, and her older sister, Cynthia Ann Perry.

A memorial worship service to celebrate the life of Phyllis Elizabeth Styrzo will take place Friday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at Westhampton Presbyterian Church, 90 Meeting House Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978. Immediately following the service, her cremated remains will be interred in the church’s Community Memorial Garden, after which there will be a reception in the parish hall. All are encouraged to participate in either or both.

In lieu of flowers, a gift in her memory to Westhampton Presbyterian Church’s memorial funds or to a charity of your choice is welcome. The family extends thanks to Werner and Rothwell Funeral Home for their help with arrangements.

Paid Post