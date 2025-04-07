Richard Bingman

Richard Bingmann, aged 83, passed away on the morning of April 1, 2025. He was a beloved father, husband and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Richard was born in Queens July 30, 1941, to Philip and Mildred (Kolar) Bingmann and spent his formative years in Southold. He graduated from the University of New York Maritime College at Fort Schuyler with a degree in nuclear engineering. He later earned an advanced degree at the Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology.

Throughout his career, he worked as an engineer on projects for the Atomic Energy Commission, General Electric Missile and Space Division, Exxon Enterprises and Ramada Energy Systems. He was recognized for his hard work, dedication and passion for helping others.

Richard was predeceased by his brother, Robert Bingmann. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn (Smith) Bingmann; his sister, Marianne Foley; his daughters: Melissa (Carl Ashley) Bingmann, Jennifer (Bradley) Ryan and Rachel (Barry) Menard; and his grandson, Jaxson Menard.

A private service will be planned at a later date.

