Robert Hayden Jenkins of Cutchogue passed away Friday, April 18, 2025. He was 77 years old.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 25, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.