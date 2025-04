Sophia Buchner of Southold passed away Tuesday, April 15, 2025. She was 85 years old.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 22, from noon to 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.