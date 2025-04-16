Travis Odell Maker of Greenport passed away Thursday, April 10, 2025. He was 43 years old.

Travis was born Feb. 13, 1982, in Goldsboro, N.C., to Anne L. (Schmid) and Rodney W. Maker. He was an only child. He was a member of the Masons and attended First Baptist Church in Greenport. In his professional career, he enjoyed working as a dock builder and in construction.

Travis enjoyed drawing and painting artwork, as well as playing his guitar. He loved the outdoors, hiking, hunting and fishing. He was a kind person who “never met a stranger.” He had a great sense of humor and could always make you laugh and smile.

Predeceased by his father, Rodney, Travis is survived by his mother, Anne; his children: Amelia Anne Maker, Logan Odell Maker and James Thorin Maker; his aunt, Kristin (Vinny) Tirelli; and his cousin, Nicole (Zack) Hall.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Kevin Ford. Interment will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated.

