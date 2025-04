Travis Odell Maker of Greenport passed away Thursday, April 10, 2025. He was 43 years old.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Kevin Ford. Interment will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.