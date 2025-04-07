Veronica “Ronnie” Sheppard, age 89, passed away March 19, 2025, in St. Pete Beach, Fla.

Born Aug. 11, 1935, she previously lived in Cutchogue.

After a fulfilling 20-year career, Ronnie retired from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. She and Harry shared a passion for cruising, and Ronnie especially loved to dance.

She was predeceased by her son, Patrick, and the love of her life, Harry. Ronnie was a beloved mother to Terry (Ray) Van Etten, Maureen (Mike) Meyer and Michael Sheppard. In addition to her children, Ronnie is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who will all cherish her memory.

There will be a memorial service in Cutchogue at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Boley Centers.

