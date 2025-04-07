Obituaries

Veronica “Ronnie” Sheppard

By The Suffolk Times

Veronica “Ronnie” Sheppard, age 89, passed away March 19, 2025, in St. Pete Beach, Fla. 

Born Aug. 11, 1935, she previously lived in Cutchogue. 

After a fulfilling 20-year career, Ronnie retired from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. She and Harry shared a passion for cruising, and Ronnie especially loved to dance. 

She was predeceased by her son, Patrick, and the love of her life, Harry. Ronnie was a beloved mother to Terry (Ray) Van Etten, Maureen (Mike) Meyer and Michael Sheppard. In addition to her children, Ronnie is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who will all cherish her memory.

There will be a memorial service in Cutchogue at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Boley Centers. 



