Anthony R. Peluso of Peconic Landing in Greenport, previously of Great Neck, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, May 21, 2025. He was 96 years old.

He was born in the Bronx March 23, 1929, to Anna (Russo) and Alphonso Peluso. Dr. Peluso served in the Army for one year before contracting rheumatic fever and being honorably discharged; for five years, he served as part of the Army Reserve. After receiving a doctorate in clinical psychology from Long Island University, he owned and operated Bi-County Consultation in Amityville, N.Y. Dr. Peluso also taught psychology courses as an adjunct professor at LIU in Brooklyn for five years.

Family and friends recall his love for writing poetry and watching sports — with his favorite teams being the Mets, the Giants and the Knicks. He was a liberal who enjoyed being politically active and was a member of the local Democratic club. He was also an athlete, having run in the New York City marathon, Philadelphia marathon and Long Island marathon.

Predeceased by his son, Mike Peluso, and his sister, Antoinette Petrillo, Dr. Peluso is survived by his wife, Wilhelmina V. Peluso of Greenport; his daughter, Marisa (Glenn) Bo of Wallkill, N.Y.; and his granddaughter, Piper Bo.

A memorial service for Dr. Peluso will be held Wednesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. At a later date, his ashes will be placed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations made in Dr. Peluso’s name to the ACLU or a progressive organization of your choice would be appreciated.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is assisting the family.

