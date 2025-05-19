Benjamin Martinez DeJesus of Riverhead, formerly of Greenport, passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center Friday, May 2. He was 86.

Born in Greenport Dec. 30, 1938, to Dorothy C. (Knight) and Benigno DeJesus, he graduated from Greenport High School. Afterward, he served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Bradford for five years, before working as a bayman after his service. Family and friends fondly recall his love of watching football, reading, cooking, fishing and muscle cars.

Mr. DeJesus is survived by his partner, Martha Schaffer; his daughters: Dawanna and Tonya, both of Riverhead, and Nicole Hamilton of Mastic Beach; his brothers, Donald DeJesus of Greenport and Felipe DeJesus of Middle Island, N.Y.; and his sister, Diana DeJesus of Cutchogue; as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours and services were held May 9 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. Mr. DeJesus was buried at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.