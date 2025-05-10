Blotter: Several minor traffic accidents reported

Police activity reported for the last week consisted primarily of minor traffic accidents, including the following:

A hit and run occurred April 28, at about 1:30 p.m., when a 79-year-old Cutchogue woman driving south on Pequash Avenue in Cutchogue attempted to turn right onto North Cross Road after stopping at the stop sign. A vehicle directly behind her passed her illegally on the right hand side, struck her vehicle, and continued south on Pequash Avenue without stopping.

Also on April 28, at about 2:20 p.m., a Southold Town police officer hit a deer that ran out into the roadway on West Mill Road while responding to an official call.

On April 29, at approximately 5 p.m., a 40-year-old Mattituck man fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a telephone pole on Chapel Lane in Greenport.

A fender bender occurred on the morning of April 30, in a parking lot at ELIH, when a Maryland woman pulled into a space and hit the fender of a vehicle in the next stall, occupied by a Brentwood man, which was parked sightly over the painted demarcation lines. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

On May 1, at approximately 4:15 p.m., a Southold woman was rear-ended at a traffic light on County Road 48 that had just turned green, when the vehicle behind her, driven by a Calverton man, began to move before she did. Both vehicles sustained damage. After the impact, the woman complained of lower back pain and was transported by the Cutchogue Fire department to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.