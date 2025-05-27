Cecily Devlin (Hoyt) Jaffe lived a life rich with love, experience, and laughter. She passed away in her sleep on May 5, 2025.

Born Aug. 28, 1946 in Jacksonville, Fla. to Vivienne Kelly Devlin and Philip Devlin Jr.; beloved sister to Philip Fergus Devlin, Akiva Zohar, Sheila Devlin Camfield, Maureen Devlin, and Ellen Devlin Johnson. Granny to Cooper, Ella, Ruby, and Lulu Jaffe. Beloved mommy and best friend to Joseph Devlin Jaffe and Elizabeth Devlin (Emmer) Knapp.

Her career as an artist was long and storied. A pioneer of liquid art projection with the Joshua Light Show and Joe’s Lights in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, Cecily’s art set the stage for legendary psychedelic light show performances at the Fillmore East and Woodstock, and was recently exhibited at the MOMA. She also worked as an assistant curator at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum from 1978 to 1987. Before retiring, Cecily ran a successful custom picture framing business and art gallery on the North Fork of Long Island. Cecily’s Love Lane Gallery was a home on the East End for a community of artists and eccentrics for 30 years. She retired in 2022 and moved upstate to East Meredith, N.Y.

She was elegant and silly, intelligent yet unpretentious, calm in a storm but fiery beneath.

A celebration of life will be held the afternoon of June 20 in New York City. Details for the event can be obtained by contacting Joseph Jaffe at [email protected].

Paid post