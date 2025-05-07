Donald E. Richert of Cutchogue passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. He was 85 years old.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Cutchogue Fire Department Services will be held at 7 p.m.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cutchogue Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.