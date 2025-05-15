Dudley Kent “D” Vail

Dudley Kent Vail of Ridge, N.Y., a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully March 28, 2025, after a brief illness. He was 85 years old. Known by his family and friends as “D,” he was predeceased by his sister, Ann Fisher.

Born to Lillian (Thieringer) and Albert Vail and raised in East Marion, D cherished the simple joys of childhood, often recalling the close community, simple living and natural beauty of the area.

Upon graduating from high school, D served in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he began a long and fulfilling career working within the Collider-Accelerator Department at Brookhaven National Laboratory, where he worked until his retirement in 2001.

D shared a beautiful 60-year marriage with his beloved wife, Joyce (née Ketcham). He was a devoted father to his daughters, Jennifer Vail and Cindy Nichols, and a loving grandfather to his granddaughter, Kayla Nichols.

While he was a long-time fan of the N.Y. Yankees and Giants, D’s true passion lay in preserving the rich history of rhythm and blues and doo-wop music. He was an avid record collector and a dedicated member of the United Group Harmony Association, an organization committed to the preservation and promotion of vocal harmony music. D also took immense joy in the many pets he loved and cared for throughout his life, but there was no pet as special as his cat, Toby. His family hopes he and Toby have been reunited on the journey beyond this life to continue their cherished bond.

D Vail will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. He has left his family with cherished memories, and he will be very missed.

