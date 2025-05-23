EMO Electric sells first electric outboards on Long Island

A variety of electric outboard boat motors on display at Atlantic Cove Marina. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Long Island’s first retail electric boat dealer is now open for business at Atlantic Cove Marina, 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches. Founded two years ago by partners Luke Hickling and T.R. Ludwig, EMO Electric sells electric outboards, trolling motors and purpose-built electric boats. They also do electric repowers, where they take gasoline-powered boats and retrofit them.

EMO Electric began through an interesting twist of fate. Mr. Ludwig and his wife bought a house in East Moriches next door to where Mr. Hickling’s family has lived for nearly 100 years. Mr. Hickling, a 100-ton captain, used to work on yachts and teaches people to use boats. The pair became friends, and when Mr. Ludwig bought an old boat, he asked Mr. Hickling to teach him to use it.

“I have always been on the water, since I was a kid. I teach people how to sail and how to use boats. So T.R. went out and bought this crappy old Trophy with a really smoky, loud two-stroke on it, and asked me to help him learn how to use it,” said Mr. Hickling. “As I think most people find out pretty quickly with a motor like that, he spent a lot of time trying to get it to work, and not quite as much time enjoying it. And, you know, it was super loud and smoky.”

This experience led Mr. Ludwig to seek out alternative means of powering his boat. Electric motors were a natural fit as his other business is a solar company, and he had an established interest in electric vehicles.

“There were a lot less in the way of options than there are now for larger electric outboards, but there also wasn’t anyone who could really steer him in the right direction and help him out,” said Mr. Hickling. “It was like a little bit of a Frankenstein project, figuring it all out, getting solar on there to charge the batteries, but it worked. The boat was a success.”

That experience inspired Ludwig and Hickling to start EMO Electric.

“T.R. came to me and said, ‘Look, I think there’s great opportunity here. I really want to start a business in this space. Do you want to be involved?’ And it was an easy yes for me. I really do think this stuff is eventually going to become ubiquitous,” said Mr. Hickling.

The pair have been running their business entirely online up to this point, but now that the space at Atlantic Cove has opened, they are able to do demonstrations on a fully electric boat from Flux.

“Right now, the biggest motor that’s readily available in the U.S. is what we have on the [demo boat.] So it’s 100 horsepower continuous, but when you accelerate, it’s like a 150,” said Mr. Hickling. “In Europe, there are companies that are making up to a 400 horsepower, [but they aren’t available in the U.S. market yet.]”

As with other electric vehicles, there are some complications to implementing the technology. The batteries are heavy, making fitting a boat with enough power challenging at times.

“The main limitation on all this technology right now is the batteries. They are expensive, but even if cost isn’t a predicating factor, the weight of the batteries, and to a certain extent, the size [are limiting,]” said Mr. Hickling. “But that’s changing pretty quickly. We just started working with a company called Solid State Marine, who makes solid state lithium batteries. Their batteries weigh about half of a standard lithium-iron phosphate or lithium ion battery. I’ve seen YouTube videos already of people who are planning dinghies that are electric just because now they can get a battery that weighs less.”

Range is another consideration for electric outboards. Most people are using the popular smaller motors for short trips close to shore. The larger motor on the Flux can run for one hour at full speed.

“Generally, it’s more than enough for most people who are using a 5 horsepower or smaller motor, because typically it’s sailboats getting out of the marina, or coming back when the wind dies,” said Mr. Hickling. “[It could be] a small dinghy on a bigger boat, and you’re just running it to shore and back. if you need one, you can always get a second battery, but most people don’t need it.”

The other factor on most boaters’ minds is charging. The motors EMO has in stock are designed to charge overnight, but it is possible to install a fast charger for a quicker turn around.

“Most of these are designed to be charged overnight. The motors here are between five and nine hours for charge time. Some of them have a fast charge option that brings the time down to more like three hours. But most people aren’t going to use more than one battery in one day.”

For those interested in retrofitting, each vessel is taken on a case-by-case basis. An electric motor doesn’t make sense for every situation.

“If somebody wants a 40 horsepower electric outboard, it’s not always practical to refit with electric. It’s certainly possible most of the time, but right now, most of the electric outboards in the higher horsepower range are coming pre-installed on new boats. You kind of design them around the batteries, and it’s a little bit easier and more efficient that way,” he said.

Mr. Hickling believes electric motors are the future for most people.

“As more and more people see them, and there are more options, they will become a really valuable resource to people who want the best motor for their use case,” said Mr. Hickling. “If people want to try out a small one, they can come down here. Usually, we do it on my sailboat or the Flux boat [from the demonstration.] They can reach out and get out on the water the test drive.”

For more information, contact EMO Electric at 631-204-8188.