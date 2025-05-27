Halsey Gordon Tuthill, of Carmel, N.Y., and East Marion passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025, in the comfort of his beach home with his daughters by his side. He was 80 years old.

Halsey was born May 15, 1944, in Greenport. He was the seventh of nine children of Leroy Winfield and Elizabeth (Halsey) Tuthill. He was a graduate of Greenport High School and the University of Tampa.

In 1972, Halsey married Elaine Marie Schaller at her parents’ home in Armonk, N.Y. Halsey joined Peacock Memorials in Valhalla, N.Y., his father-in-law’s family business. He enjoyed a fulfilling 50-year career. In 1976, they moved to Carmel, and had two daughters, Carrie and Kelly.

Halsey lived life with boundless enthusiasm and joy. He found serenity near the water, from activities like boating, clamming, fishing and simply relaxing on the beach. Halsey lived a life filled with zest and leaves a legacy of kindness, creativity and unwavering love for his family. His twinkling blue eyes, generous heart and joyful spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Halsey was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elaine, and five siblings: Leroy Donald Tuthill, Joan Tuthill Miller, Carol Ann Taplin, Florence Horton and Reginald Frederick Tuthill.

He is survived by his daughters, Carrie (Ciaran) Cioffi and Kelly (Shane) Saunders; and four grandchildren: Fiona Elaine Cioffi, Ciaran James Cioffi, Delainey Anne Saunders and Burke Halsey Saunders. He also leaves behind three siblings: Lucille (John) Koutnik, Betty Jane Gatti and David (Jane) Tuthill; along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Halsey’s life will be held Saturday, July 6, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport. Interment of ashes will take place Monday, July 7, at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be sent to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

