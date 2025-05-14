High school sports roundup: Mattituck will finish the regular season at home Friday

Girls Lacrosse

May 13: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 13, Kings Park 12

Juniors Page Kellershon scored four goals and contributed three assists, and Gianna Calise tallied four goals and one assist for the Tuckers in Division II at home. Juniors Olivia Zehil hit for a hat-trick, and Claire McKenzie added two goals and one assist. Junior Grace Quinn dished out three assists. Hunter Mackey made four saves, while Emily Manwaring had two.

Boys Lacrosse

May 12: Mount Sinai 13, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 4

Senior Rocco Horton led the Tuckers (6–8, 4–8) with two goals while Henry Blair and Rafa Finnerty contributed one apiece in Division II. Senior goaltender Andrew McKenzie made 12 saves. The Mustangs (11–3, 10–2) grabbed an 8–1 halftime lead. Mattituck has lost four straight matches.

After hosting Deer Park Wednesday, Mattituck will finish the regular season at home against Rocky Point Friday, May 16, at 4 p.m.

Baseball

May 8: Port Jefferson 3, Mattituck 2

The Tuckers (2–18, 2–18) ended their season with a home loss to the Royals (6–13, 6–13) in League VII. Port Jefferson’s Sam Matvya hurled two scoreless innings in relief and finished with two hits. Mattituck finished with a 12-game losing streak.

May 10: Amityville 7, Southold 0; Amityville 10, Southold 7

The Settlers were swept in a Saturday road doubleheader. In the opener, Darell Sanchez led Amityville with a double, three steals, two runs and an RBI in the League VIII game. In the second game, Sanchez went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Aidan McCullough, who scored four runs, allowed two hits in three innings of relief en route to the win. Southold closed out the campaign with nine straight losses.

May 13: Amityville 10, Greenport 3

The Porters (1–14, 1–14) completed their return from a year’s hiatus from varsity baseball, losing a three-game series at Amityville (12–5, 11–4) in League VIII. They finished with nine consecutive defeats.

Greenport dropped both ends of a doubleheader to first-place Smithtown Christian (12–1, 12–1) in League VIII Saturday, May 10, with final scorelines ending at 16–1 and then 29–0.

Boys Tennis

May 8: Bayport-Blue Point 7, Mattituck 0

The second-seeded Phantoms (13–2) won every match against the seventh-seeded Tuckers (8–8) in the Suffolk small schools team tournament.

Softball

May 12: Pierson/Bridgehampton 15, Mattituck/Southold/Greenport 3

MSG (1–17, 1–6) lost for the seventh consecutive time, to Pierson (2–14, 2–14) in a League II contest at home.

The Settlers lost at home to Elwood-John Glenn, 19–5, on Thursday, May 8, and at Southampton, 18–8, on Friday, May 9.

Boys Track and Field

May 7: Babylon 75, Southold/Greenport 60

The Settlers (3–3, 3–3) lost at home to the Panthers (4–2, 4–2) in League VIII.

May 8: Center Moriches 81, Mattituck 51

The Tuckers (0–5, 0–5) fell in a League VIII meet at the Red Devils (1–4, 1–4).

Girls Track and Field

May 7: Southold/Greenport 85, Babylon 32

The Settlers evened their record (3–3, 3–3), defeating the visiting Panthers (2–4, 2–4) in League VIII action.

May 8: Mattituck 60, Center Moriches 30

Mattituck (2–2, 2–2) won its second Division VIII meet, against Center Moriches (2–4, 2–4) at home. The Tuckers will visit Babylon Thursday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m.

The county small schools boys and girls championship is set for Mount Sinai High School Thursday, May 29, at 2:30 p.m. The boys and girls state qualifiers are scheduled for Comsewogue High School on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6.