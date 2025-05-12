Screenshot

James C. “Jim” Valek, 78, passed away in his sleep April 25, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. Born Sept. 22, 1946, in Harrisburg, Pa., to John and Sophia Valek, he lived a life marked by service, dedication and craftsmanship.

Jim spent his early years in Jamesport, N.Y., where he attended primary school before graduating from Riverhead High School with the class of 1964. He went on to pursue higher education at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa., laying the foundation for a successful career in information technology and management. Over the years, Jim worked with various insurance companies and later served as a consultant in the field.

From 1968 to 1970, Jim proudly served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. His time in the military reflected his deep sense of duty and commitment to his country.

Beyond his professional accomplishments and military service, Jim was known for his many passions. An avid golfer, he found joy on the fairways and greens. He was also a talented amateur carpenter and woodworker whose skill and attention to detail were evident in every project he undertook. A true connoisseur, Jim appreciated the finer things in life as a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Beth Diaz of Jacksonville, Fla.; his brothers: Jerry Valek of Cocoa Beach, Fla., Rick Valek of Laurel and Jack Valek of Silver Spring, Ga.; his sister, Robin Roth of Jamesport; his granddaughters, Molly Hutton of Barre, Vt., and Mia Diaz of Jacksonville; his grandson, Jayden Diaz of Jacksonville; and his cousin, Gaydra Chapulis of West Windsor, N.J.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol (Pirillo) Valek, and his daughter, Kristen Hutton.

Jim will be remembered by those who knew him as intelligent and well-liked — a man who brought warmth and character into every room he entered. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.

Paid post