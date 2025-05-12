John J. Altiere, a longtime Jamesport resident and formerly of Northport, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025. He was 82 years old.

John was born Nov. 10, 1942, in Jamaica, N.Y., to Donata (Laurenzano) and Philip Altiere. He was one of three children. After graduating from Freeport High School, he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served honorably from 1960 to 1963, attaining the rank of sergeant. Upon completion of his military service, John attended Hofstra University, where he attained his bachelor’s degree.

In his professional career, John worked as a banker for Long Island Development Corp. and Suffolk County Bank in their small business loans department. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by his first wife, Rhonda Altiere, and his sister, Diane Hackett, John is survived by his present wife, Kay Altiere; his children, Mary (Jaime) Wood of Wantagh, N.Y., and Philip Altiere of Ronkonkoma, N.Y.; his grandchildren: Victoria Altiere, Emma Altiere, Matthew Altiere, Riley Wood and Brendan Wood; his brother, Joseph Altiere of Long Beach, N.Y.; and his brother-in-law, Bob Hackett of Rockville Centre, N.Y.

The family received friends Friday, May 9, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, May 10, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church . Interment with U.S. Military Honors followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

