John P. Nugent Jr. of Greenport passed away at home Thursday, May 15, 2025. He was 70 years old.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where services will be held towards the conclusion of the visitation, officiated by Caren Heacock.

Donations to North Fork Anglers would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.