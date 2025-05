John Pontino of Peconic passed away at home Monday, May 5, 2025. He was 88 years old.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Father Mickey Bancroft. Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Donations to a cancer research foundation of one’s choice would be appreciated.