Joseph R. Borrelli of Greenport, born July 21, 1931, passed away Wednesday, May 7, 2025. He was 93, and retired NYPD chief of detectives.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 13, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R. C. Church, with burial to follow at St. Agnes R. C. Cemetery.