LeRoy (Lee) Edwards Fitting Sr., 76, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Lee was born in Mineola, N.Y. but spent most of his life on the East End, between Orient and Greenport. He was a graduate of Greenport High School, class of 1967.

Lee is survived by his two sons Lee and Christopher; his daughter-in-law Debbie; his two grandsons Drew and Ryan; his siblings Patricia, Arthur, and JudyAnn; his dear friend Laura Colfer, and her children, Shannon and Aidan.

An “Orienter” true and true, Lee loved life on the North Fork — from jogs on the causeway, to golf at Islands End, to scalloping in Hallocks Bay, those moments made him happy. But most of all, Lee loved his time with his sons and grandsons —whether it was on the golf course, in the stands at the hundreds of games he attended, or on the couch watching their beloved Mets and Jets, Lee loved nothing more than smiling and laughing with “his boys.”

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for June 5 at the Orient Yacht Club.

Paid post