On Friday, May 23, 2025, a day with a sunrise reminiscent of those over her beloved Long Island, Lois B. Schultz, née Beebe, peacefully went home to be with the Lord she loved her entire life. She leaves behind a legacy of learning, literature and family that her loved ones will carry on.

Lois was born Oct. 19, 1935, to Gerald and Millicent (Tuthill) Beebe. She grew up in Cutchogue as the younger sister of Gerald Allan Beebe and Margaret Dickerson. Life on Long Island surely developed Lois’ amusing and spirited soul, as evidenced by the memorable time she took her rowboat and rowed down to her sister’s home, only to have a storm come up. The wind may have been against her, but she kept on rowing, showing the determination she had demonstrated her entire life.

A lifelong reader, in 1953 Lois went to Geneseo College to study library science. After five years as a school librarian, she pursued her masters degree in library science at the University of Illinois. After graduating, she taught classes at Champaign-Urbana for six years. It was there she met the love of her life, Peter F. Schultz, whom she married in January 1966. Together, she and Peter raised three children — Peter, Kristin and Carl (Kate) Schultz — in Downers Grove, who are left to cherish her memories.

Lois then taught classes for 13 years at Northern Illinois University before becoming a youth services consultant at the Suburban Library System for 13 years. Long Island and her family’s Tuthill bungalow were never far from her mind, and she and Pete faithfully packed the family station wagon each summer to take their kids for a taste of summertime on the shore. She was the fond aunt of many nieces and nephews, regularly staying in contact with those she loved, and enjoyed days spent reading, volunteering at church, and quilting.

Lois now enjoys the sound of waves on the beach and watching the moonlight on the water for all time.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4501 Main St., Downers Grove, Ill., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in New York at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lutheran World Relief in Lois’ honor.

