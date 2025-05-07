Margaret A. Hise of Riverhead passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025. She was 56 years old.



Born June 30, 1968, in Southampton, she was the daughter of Joseph John Ach and Margaret Mary Rodgers.

Ms. Hise was a certified public accountant, working in corporate America for 20 years while raising her two children with her husband, Jim. She most recently worked as financial manager for Marders landscaping. She loved challenging herself both at work and at home, in addition to spending quality time with her family. She found peace on the Long Island beaches, walking along the shore collecting beach glass and seashells.

She lived for five years with metastatic breast cancer, after 10 years cancer-free from her Stage 1 diagnosis in 2010. After undergoing 14 lines of treatment, she approached each day with ambition. The search for the latest therapeutics was always at the front of her mind.

Ms. Hise is survived by her husband of 30 years, James P. Hise; her daughter, Juliana M. Hise; her son, James J. Hise; her brothers, Brian (Louise) Ach of Delaware and Timothy (Norris) Ach of the Bronx; and her stepfather, Frederick Rodgers IV of Aquebogue.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 14, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, officiated by Father Larry Duncklee. Interment will follow at Sound Avenue Cemetery in Aquebogue.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses at New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS), as well as to the staff at East End Hospice, for their continuous care and support.

Paid post