Marion West of Peconic Landing in Greenport, formerly of Laurel, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025. She was 96 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.