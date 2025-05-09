Michael James Kane, 65, of Hardeeville, SC passed away Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Beaufort, SC.

Michael was born April 29, 1959 in Greenport, to Agnes Grosbouer Kane and the late John Kane. He grew up in Cutchogue, graduated from Mercy High School and was well known throughout the local restaurant industry. He earned his college degree in business from C.W. Post.

He was a wonderful father and grandfather, and an incredible husband. Michael was kind and generous; he loved to laugh. He enjoyed cooking, eating, and travel. Most of all, he loved his family.

Michael is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gail Kane, nee Relyea; sons, Benjamin Patrick Kane (Rebekah), Jonathan Michael Kane (Vy), and Timothy Daniel Kane; brother, John Kane; and four grandchildren, Eva, Zoey, Jackson, and Samuel.

A funeral mass was Wednesday, April 16 at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, in Bluffton, South Carolina. The family was assisted by Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton, South Carolina.

