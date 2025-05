Michael Lee Hubbard of Peconic passed away Sunday, May 25, 2025. He was 63 years old.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Homegoing services will take place Saturday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, where viewing services will be held prior, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.