Michael Richard Wilson died at Peconic Landing Tuesday, May 13, after a long battle with dementia. He was 82 years old.

He leaves behind his wife, Jill; sons Jonathan and Christopher; daughters-in-law Marianne and Frances; and six grandchildren. We will all miss him.

Mike was born in London, England, and attended Birmingham University. There, he received a degree in physics. He and Jill married in 1965 and came to the U.S. in 1967. Mike worked for a number of technology companies, including IBM in New York and I2 Technologies in Dallas.

Mike had a number of hobbies. He was a keen sailor, owning a sailboat for a while and then crewing for others in races. He was a keen amateur photographer, taking pictures at weddings and other events. He was also known for his quirky sense of humor, which lasted even into his bout with dementia.

Mike will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

