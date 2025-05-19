Peter Joseph Cavallo of Orient passed away at home, surrounded by family, Saturday, May 3, 2025. He was 96 years old.

Born in Long Island City July 2, 1928, to Antoinette (Mormo) and Anthony Cavallo, he served in the Army from 1950 to 1952. After his service, he went on to work as a sheet metal mechanic. He married Barbara Olson in New York City in April 1954.

Mr. Cavallo was a member of Orient Congregational Church; the men’s club there, where he helped run the annual yard sales; and Orient Yacht Club, where he was affectionately known as the grillmaster.

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara, in 2021, he is survived by his daughter, Barbara L. Cavallo (Lois Abramchik); his son, Peter A. (Rachel) Cavallo; and his granddaughters, Olivia, of Orient, and Gracie, of Atlanta, Ga.

Visitation was held May 10, 2025. A memorial service at Orient Congregational Church will be held later in the summer. Donations in Mr. Cavallo’s memory may be made to Orient Congregational Church.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

