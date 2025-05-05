Peter Joseph Cavallo
Peter Joseph Cavallo, born July 2, 1928, passed away Saturday, May 3, 2025. He was 96 years old.
Family and friends will gather for visitation Saturday, May 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.
