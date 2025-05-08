Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: May 8, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 28, 2025.

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Joseph & Edith Wimberger to James Shea, 77 Wildwood Drive (600-97-1-26) (R) $525,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • John & Lisa Budischak to North Fork Harbor House LLC, 1480 Harbor Lane (1000-103-1-22) (R) $1,450,000
  • Nicole Procida & Stephanie Durand to Jonathan & Hannah Shephard, 2550 Haywaters Road (1000-111-6-19) (R) $1,400,000
  • Lisa Jacobs & Kathryn Burkhardt to Rene Gomez, 60 Emory Road (1000-103-4-31) (R) $795,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Gregory Giugliano & Janice Cooke-Giugliano, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit B (1001-3.02-1-2) (R) $1,195,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • James Smith & Eileen Mulligan to Jesse Grant & Kaitlin Kelly, 55 High Meadow Lane (600-69-3-53.004) (R) $790,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Konstantinos & Martha Kousiaris to Jose Pirir-Cotzojay, 845 Rosewood Drive (1000-113-2-7) (R) $875,000

ORIENT (11957)

  • Robert Aylward & Lisa McDonald to Lisa McDonald, 1390 Willow Terrace Lane (1000-26-2-25) (R) $1,250,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Philip & Deborah Schmitt & Kathy & Stanley Zilnicki to County of Suffolk, 2150 Roanoke Avenue (600-42-2-2.002) (R) $992,200
  • Jane Edstrom to Juan Nano, 18 Lincoln Street (600-126-1-48) (R) $560,000
  • Habitat for Humanity to Amanda Burris, 18 Oak Drive (600-65-1-19) (R) $500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Neil & Emily Lawi to Peter Dembrowski & Judith Melioli-Dembrowski, 215 Colony Road (1000-52-5-60.002) (R) $2,900,000
  • Montauk Dunes LLC to Nicholas Sekas & Athina Orthodoxou, 1305 Cedar Drive (1000-78-7-53) (R) $999,999
  • George & Jaynemarie Capetanakis to John Bryant & Jessica Weeks, 190 Richmond Road East (1000-135-3-13.002) (R) $690,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Eimers Family Trust to James & Lauren Vacey, 36 Wildwood Road (600-33-5-62.001) (R) $531,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content