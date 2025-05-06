Robert Joseph Edward Krupski was called home by God our Father and was welcomed by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 13, 2025.

Robert, better known as “Bob,” was born March 15, 1941, in Greenport to Yedviga (Kulesa) and Isidore Krupski. He grew up on and worked on the family farm in Peconic and attended Peconic Grade School, Southold High School, the Institute of Design and Construction in Brooklyn, and The University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

Bob’s work history is quite the read. A few highlights include: leading as the head of the drafting and design department at Leavitt and Sons in Lake Success, N.Y.; becoming a real estate broker with the Russell P Silleck Agency in Cutchogue; and working on the board of directors for the Southhold Town Businessman’s Association.

In 1969, Bob started his own company, RK Associates, a graphic design company that created artwork for home builders. In 1981, Bob and his family moved to Florida, where Bob expanded his company. He was not only creating the artwork, but he also built and installed his renderings inside the sales centers. His work took him to several states, mostly on the East Coast, from North Carolina to Florida. In 2019, after 50 years of hard work, Bob retired his company.

Bob was predeceased by his sister, Joan Krupski Maghazeh; his brother, I. Peter Krupski; and, sadly, his son, Robert Joseph Krupski Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara R. (Carmichael) Krupski; his daughter, Elizabeth Krupski Heidbrink; and his granddaughter, Brianna M. Heidbrink.

