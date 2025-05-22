Robert O’Rourk of Setauket, 87, passed away peacefully May 15, 2025.

Bob, as he was known to all, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a skilled sports photographer and dedicated public servant. A graduate of Chaminade High School and Adelphi University, his life was defined by curiosity, commitment, a dedication to his community, abiding love of family and a profound faith in God.

Born with an innate drive to build and create, Bob pursued a career in engineering, using his talents to shape and improve the world around him. As years went by, motivated by his children’s activities, he developed a passion for sports photography. He captured the spirit of competition, using his lens to bring athletes to life with precision and artistry at both the high school and collegiate levels.

Beyond his professional and creative pursuits, he was a selfless servant to his community. As a member of the Setauket Fire Department, with unofficial distinction as the oldest probationary member ever, he served as a member of both Emergency Medical Services and Fire Police. He embraced his role within the department with passion and enthusiasm, and his dedication and compassion left a lasting impact on the many lives he touched.

Bob’s unwavering faith in God was the foundation of his life. He lived with integrity, kindness and a deep sense of purpose, guided by his belief in serving others. With his wife of 63 years, Jean, at his side, Bob was a member of St. James Parish in Setauket, frequently contributing to their spiritual community and always leading with wisdom and compassion. Guided by their faith, Bob and Jean shared a bond of love, support and partnership for more than half a century.

For Bob, family was always paramount: For more than four decades, when he wasn’t spending summers puttering in his garden with Jean, Bob’s happy place was camping at Hither Hills Park in Montauk, surrounded by family and friends.

In addition to Jean, Bob is survived by his children: Lory, Bobby, Patrick (Stephanie) and John (Terri); his 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his beloved cats, Nugget and Camp. Bob was predeceased by his cherished son, Brian (Therese) in June 2024.

A life well lived, Bob leaves behind a legacy of hard work, service, faith and unfailing devotion to family and friends.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 27, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 28, at 10:45 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church in Setauket, with a celebration of his life to follow.