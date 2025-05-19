Susan M. Malinauskas of Greenport, lifelong resident of Southold Town, passed away Saturday, May 3, 2025. She was 69 years old.

Born at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport on July 9, 1955, to Mary (Davis) and Charles Malinauskas, she graduated from Greenport High School and went on to work at the Southold IGA for over 50 years.

Predeceased by her brother-in-law, Michael S. Boken, Ms. Malinauskas is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Boken of Cutchogue; her niece, Trisha Boken (Chris Feustel) of Middle Island, N.Y.; her nephew, Michael C. (Tara) Boken of Cutchogue; and her best friend, who is like extended family, Debbie Monahan of Greenport.

Visitation was held May 7 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a service was held May 8. Ms. Malinauskas was then laid to rest at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Ms. Malinauskas’ name may be made to the Greenport Fire Department’s Rescue Squad or North Fork Animal Welfare League in Peconic.

