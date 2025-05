Susan M. Malinauskas of Greenport, born July 9, 1955, passed away Saturday, May 3, 2025. She was 69 years old.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. A 10 a.m. funeral service will be held Thursday, May 8, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery.