Sylvia Pafenyk, 84, a longtime North Fork resident, passed away from a long illness in the early hours of May 25, 2025. Most recently of Southold, Sylvia previously lived in Mattituck, and before that, Manhattan.

Born in Brooklyn to George and Geraldine (Suskin) Eisenstadt, Sylvia was a graduate of Brooklyn College. Known as a writer, poet, real estate investor and dedicated volunteer, she had many interests that she pursued with her whole heart. Sylvia was instrumental in founding the North Fork Reform Synagogue in Cutchogue, as well as the women’s services conducted there and the North Fork Foodie Tour, of which she was a principal organizer.

She had a deep appreciation for history, expressed through her volunteer work with the Southold Historical Museum, giving tours of Horton Point Lighthouse until she was physically unable to do so. She loved to travel and counted her visit to the Galapagos Islands as one of her cherished memories. She was also an avid gardener who appreciated bright colors. The beauty of the outdoors and the water always brought her joy.

Survived by cherished friends and countless cousins near and far, Sylvia will be remembered for her spirit, her determination, her forthright approach to life, and her deep caring and generosity towards those she loved.

Donations in her memory can be made to North Fork Reform Synagogue in Cutchogue; the North Fork Audubon in Southold; and Guiding Eyes for the Blind in Yorktown Heights, N.Y.