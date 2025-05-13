Virginia A. Doherty (née Newman) of Mattituck passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Virginia was born in Brooklyn June 6, 1932, to Joseph and Anna (Stackpole) Newman. On Aug. 14, 1954, she married the love her life, Joseph Doherty.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph; her daughter, Elizabeth; and her sister, Priscilla, she is survived by her son, Peter; and her daughters, Anne (Felix) Bialeski and Eileen Cushman. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Steven Bialeski, Michael (Julia) Bialeski, Timothy Bialeski, Meghan Cushman, John (Taylor) Cushman, Christopher Cushman, Andrew (Robyn) Cushman, Brian Doherty and Sarah Doherty; as well as her great-grandchildren: John and Elise Bialeski, and Edward and Logan Vallone.

Thank you to all the family and friends who have reached out; your love and prayers are greatly appreciated.

The family will have a graveside service as Virginia and Joseph chose to be cremated and buried together, next to their daughter Elizabeth, at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. The service will be held Monday, May 19, at 10 a.m. for all who wish to attend.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

