William R. Pell III, a devoted public servant, respected businessman and pillar of the Greenport community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old.

Born Oct. 20, 1934, and raised in Greenport, Bill and his wife, Marian, his beloved partner of 69 years, raised their three children in Greenport, instilling in their family the values of community and service. Upon retirement, Bill and Marian moved to Venice, Fla., where they resided for 20 years before relocating to the east coast of Florida to be near their daughter Blanche and son-in-law George.

Bill was the proud owner and operator of Pell’s Seafood Transportation and Fish Market, a business that stood as a cornerstone of Greenport’s maritime identity. With a tireless work ethic and a deep respect for the fishing industry, he earned the trust and admiration of fishermen, neighbors and colleagues alike.

Bill’s commitment to his community extended well beyond his business. He served with distinction in public office, beginning as a councilman (1978–1980) for the Town of Southold, and later as town supervisor from 1980 to 1984. His leadership continued as mayor of the Village of Greenport, where his vision and steady guidance left a lasting impact on the village he cherished.

Passionate about preserving and advocating for the fishing industry, Bill served as president of the Long Island Fishermen’s Association. He was a member of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Fisheries Management Council (1976–1981) and served on the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (1976–1980). His work helped shape regional and national fisheries policy while protecting the livelihoods of local fishermen.

Education and youth mentorship were also central to Bill’s life. He served on the Greenport school board from 1965 to 1980, including time as president, where he championed public education and the needs of students. Alongside Marian, Bill also served as a youth advisor at Greenport United Methodist Church, where he was a dedicated trustee and lifelong member.

His sense of duty was perhaps most clearly reflected in his service with the Greenport Fire Department’s Star Hose Company, where he was a proud and active member for many years. Bill also served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1954 to 1956.

Bill and Marian built a life filled with love, family and service. Together, they raised three children: Rebecca Bell (Joseph) of Safford, Ariz.; Blanche Leeman (George) of Merritt Island, Fla.; and William Pell IV (Sarah Fitzsimons) of Southampton. He is survived by Marian; their three children; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom carry forward his legacy of kindness, perseverance and dedication to others.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Bill’s remarkable life will be held in the fall of 2025. Details will be posted on the Facebook pages of William Pell IV and Blanche Leeman once a date and time have been established. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in his memory to the Greenport Star Hose Company.

William R. Pell III lived a life of deep purpose and quiet strength. His legacy of service and love will continue to shape the lives of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Paid post