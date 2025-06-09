Skip to Main Content

06.09.2025 Obituaries

George Vincent Dzenkowski

By Riverhead News-Review

George Vincent Dzenkowski of Southold passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, June 7, surrounded by his family. He was 86.

Mr. Dzenkowski was born July 19, 1938. He grew up on the family farm in East Marion with his parents, Andrew and Apolonia Dzenkowski, and eight brothers and sisters. After graduating from Greenport High School in 1956, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and completed basic training in Parris Island, S.C. He served both active duty and in the reserves as a corporal. Mr. Dzenkowski served with distinction aboard the U.S.S. DeSoto, U.S.S. General J.C. Breckinridge, U.S.S. San Joaquin, U.S.S. Stone County and U.S.S. DeKalb County. His travels as a Marine spanned the globe, from the Mediterranean Sea to the Philippines and Japan.

He first learned to fly on his family’s farm, which began a lifelong passion for aviation. Mr. Dzenkowski was a certified flight instructor for over 50 years. He also was an aviation and aeronautics instructor at Eastern Suffolk Board of Cooperative Educational Services. Mr. Dzenkowski taught many students who later went on to become commercial pilots, and he was widely viewed as one of the pre-eminent flight instructors on Long Island.

Prior to teaching at BOCES, Mr. Dzenkowski worked at New York Telephone, Verizon, AT&T and Brookhaven National Laboratory. After retiring from BOCES, he continued working as a substitute teacher in Southold schools. Mr. Dzenkowski also received a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics from Empire State University.

Mr. Dzenkowski is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann; his children, Susan Dzenkowski (Michael Langer) of Shoreham and Karen Lesko (Mark) of East Setauket; his granddaughter, Abigail Langer; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his eight brothers and sisters.

After a private service, Mr. Dzenkowski was interred at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971 (northforkanimalwelfareleague.org/donate).

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

