Blotter: Greenport man arrested for alleged DWI, speeding

On June 1 at about 5:10 p.m., police conducting speed enforcement on CR 48 near Ackerly Pond Lane clocked a gray Jeep traveling 98 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop at Kenneys Road and identified the driver as Joseph Cato of Greenport, 39. The report states that Mr. Cato appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest for alleged DWI and taken to headquarters for processing and a June 2 arraignment.

On May 15, police received a 911 call at about 1:40 a.m. from a driver who had observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel on Route 25 in Mattituck. Officers responded and located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Mattituck Chase Bank. After an investigation, driver Jorge Avila-Pavon of Riverhead, 39, was found to be intoxicated, arrested for alleged DWI and transported to headquarters for processing.

Police were called to the Southold 7-Eleven May 27 at about 1:45 p.m. on a report of a Hispanic man harassing customers. Police responded and interviewed 34-year-old Gustavo Estrada, address unknown, who they determined to be intoxicated. Mr. Estrada expressed wanting to go home to Guatemala and officers escorted him to the Guatemalan Consulate in Riverhead. Follow up with a signed notice of trespass from the 7-Eleven was planned.

A Greenport woman called police May 31 at about 2:45 p.m. to report that another woman was causing a disturbance on the front porch her Third Street home. When officers arrived, the caller stated that Latricia Lawrence, 45, of Greenport, had approached her unprovoked and engaged in a verbal dispute about the whereabouts of a cellphone. This escalated into a physical altercation during which Ms. Lawrence scratched the caller’s face. Ms. Lawrence was placed under arrest for alleged second- degree harassment with physical contact. She was taken to police headquarters, processed and released on an appearance ticket.

A 93-year-old woman was stopped for speeding and driving on the shoulder on Main Road in Orient at approximately 6 p.m. on May 28. She told officers she was lost and from the Ridge area. Police reported she appeared confused, did not have a cellphone and could not provide contact information for any of her children. Using Lexus Nexus, police were able to locate a son. The woman was transported to police headquarters, where she waited for her son arrive from Coram with another driver to pick her up and retrieve her vehicle, which had been secured at the site of the traffic stop.

Southold police provided assistance to Riverhead Town police May 31 in their effort to locate 25-year-old Daniel Palencia of Baiting Hollow as part of a criminal investigation. Mr. Palencia was located at the Menhaden Hotel in Greenport, transported to Southold police headquarters and turned over to Riverhead officers, who arrested him.

On June 1, just before 7 p.m. Southold police received a report of white Ford pickup that had struck a speed limit sign on the north shoulder of County Road 48 in Greenport and then fled westbound. An officer located the vehicle, operating without a front passenger side tire or rim, stopped on CR 48 near Carroll Avenue in Peconic. The driver, William Edgett of Mattituck, 54, was found to be intoxicated at the scene and placed under arrest for alleged driving while intoxicated. Mr. Edgett was transported to police headquarters and held for morning arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.