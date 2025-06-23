Elinor Lingo of Southold passed away at home on Sunday, June 22, 2025. She was 99 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Flanders, N.Y.

Viewing services will be held on Saturday, June 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, followed by homegoing services at 11 a.m., officiated by Reverend Maryanne McElroy.

Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.