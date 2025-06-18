Gene Schwanke passed away peacefully at home in New York City on the morning of March 22, 2025, at the age of 92.

He is survived by his beloved Aiyoung, his wife of the past 42 years, and his nine children and step-children, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two little great-great-grandchildren, in addition to his sister Wanda’s children – three nieces and two nephews, and their families.

Gene leaves behind a legacy of warmth, generosity and a passion for living that touched the lives of many. Known for his love of jazz and musical theater, baseball, sailing, story-telling and a keen sense of humor that brought laughter to many, Gene was a source of inspiration to those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A native of Galesburg, Ill., Gene attended Knox College where he received a BA in mathematics in 1954. He was a pioneer in the commercial computer industry, starting with Univac in Hartford, Conn., in the early 1960s and continuing for a lifetime of interesting and fulfilling work in many locations including Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Boston and New York, eventually finishing his post-retirement years working for FEMA. There he worked in logistics, to immediately set up and manage local call centers for disaster victims to receive information and assistance. This work took him to New Orleans, Puerto Rico, New Jersey and his beloved New York City. He also served on the board of directors of Hermandad, an organization that succeeded in finding a source for potable water within the parched mountains of the Dominican Republic. Through his professional and volunteer endeavors Gene exemplified the spirit of making the world a better place for all.

He was truly a Renaissance man, a jack of all trades who designed and built the family home in Connecticut, learned to become an expert sailor, could fix virtually anything and kept a toolbox in the trunk of his car in case someone had something that needed fixing, and taught his children the values of hard work and being responsible citizens. Gene will always be remembered as a pillar of strength, compassion and openness. In honoring his life, let us celebrate the joy and inspiration he brought to our own lives.

A private celebration of life will be held to honor Gene’s remarkable journey. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Doctors Without Borders, an organization whose work was close to his heart, to ensure that his legacy of giving continues.

Paid post