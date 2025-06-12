Gerard P. Lane was born in Brooklyn on Dec. 1, 1957, to Frank and Agnes Lane. He grew up in Lake Grove, N.Y., with his sisters, Agnes and Donna, and his brothers, Francis and Kenny. He is predeceased by his brother, Kenny, and his longtime partner, Michael Koske.

He worked for 29 years as a translator at the Cleary School for the Deaf, where he excelled and brought his love of art and theater into his work with his students.

Gerard was a polymath who could pull from his deep knowledge of the arts and bring them into casual conversation, often delighting his loved ones with a wonderful reciting of Shakespeare. He thrived as the MC and performer at Taps and Corks for many years, where he showcased his wide variety of talents. Additionally, Gerard was a published author and an established painter with over 90 paintings sold.

As the proprietor of About Food in Southold for nine years, he shared his vast knowledge of fine foods, opening his friends and customers to the wonderful world of gourmet dining with recipes and instructions for preparation. Gerard had a wide variety of regular customers who all meant so much to him, always making sure he had a little gift for a child or a biscuit for a dog.

He passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Services will be private. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

