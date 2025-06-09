Harriet Marion Donopria of Peconic Landing in Greenport passed away Friday, June 6. She was 87 years old.

Born at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City Sept. 27, 1937, to Helen (Hoffmann) and Richard Spaeth, she graduated from Katherine Gibbs School in Providence, R.I. She worked at the New York City Board of Education for 10 years, at Madison Square Garden for 10 years, and at I.T.T Inc., formerly I.T.T. Corp., for five years. On July 27, 1971, she married Dick Donopria. Family and friends recall her love for painting and drawing.

Predeceased by her husband, Dick, and her sister, Marlene Spaeth, Ms. Donopria is survived by her son, Rich (Kristin) Donopria of Rockville Centre, N.Y.; and grandchildren Michael and Kaitlin Donopria of Rockville Centre.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, June 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport., where a service officiated by Father Peter will be held Thursday, June 12, at 10 a.m.. Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations in Ms. Donopria’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) would be appreciated.

Paid post