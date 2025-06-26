James “Jim” Newell Grace II 

Feb. 12, 1932 – June 6, 2025

Our beloved father and grandfather, James “Jim” Newell Grace, peacefully passed away in his sleep on the morning of June 6, 2025 at the age of 93.

Jim was a gregarious, outgoing man – truly the life of the party wherever he went. He was born on Long Island and was raised alongside his twin brother Newell “Jerry” and sister Barbara. Jim attended Lafayette College, where serving as president of the Zeta Psi fraternity helped him develop the leadership and interpersonal skills that would go on to serve him well throughout his life.

During the Korean War, Jim served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator where his fellow servicemen nicknamed him “Sparky.” After returning home, Jim built a successful career as an insurance broker, eventually founding his own agency. His friendly nature made him a natural in the field, while his strong work ethic propelled the business through many years of success.

Jim had an enduring love for the water and was a prolific sailor. He served as commodore of the Setauket Yacht Club and was a fierce competitor at Block Island Race Week, where he and his sons brought home what he proudly referred to as “hardware” for more than 15 consecutive years. Jim loved being in the pit where he could keep a close eye on his crew throughout the race. Because of this, his sons jokingly nicknamed him “Idi” in reference to the feared Ugandan dictator Idi Amin Dada.

Jim and his wife, Alice, eventually retired to Orient, where he spent his days as an active member of the Orient Yacht Club and passed on his love for sailing to his grandchildren. He also gave generously of his time as a member of his local Rotary Club, continuing to give back to his community well into his retirement.

Eventually, Jim and Alice relocated to a retirement community in Fort Myers, Fla., where they enjoyed abundant sun and palm trees. When family came to visit, it often seemed that Jim knew everyone they encountered – each person came with a backstory, a joke, or a warm memory that he eagerly shared.

Jim is survived by his two sons, James “Jim” and John “Jack,” and his six grandchildren: Caroline, Rachel, David, Anna, Sarah, and John “Jack.” Known for his infectious warmth, sense of humor, and many nicknames for those he loved, Jim brought joy, laughter, and energy to everyone who knew him. We will remember him fondly whenever we’re out on the water – a place that brought him, and all of us, so much joy.

He will be dearly missed by us all.

The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Jim’s honor to the Greenport Rotary Club.

