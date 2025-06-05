Julia Helen Leonard of Southold passed away Wednesday, June 4, 2025. She was 28 years old.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Following the visitation, all are invited to a Celebration of Life for Julia at the North Fork Country Club, 26342 Main Road, Cutchogue, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal. The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for the benefit of Vein Finder in the Emergency Room would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.