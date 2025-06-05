Large fire rages through recycling facility in Calverton

A fire broke out at the Crown Recycling Facility in Calverton. (Credit: courtesy)

A multiple-building fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, at the Crown Recycling Facility at 472 Youngs Ave. in Calverton. As of 1 p.m. the blaze had been almost fully contained, with only a couple of active hotspots, and cleanup of the site had begun. All four structures on the property were destroyed, fire department officials confirmed.

There were no injuries; one firefighter was treated at the scene and released.

Riverhead fire marshal Liam Keating said there were no smoke detectors in the facility.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, and will be investigated by the Riverhead fire marshal and Suffolk County Police Arson Squad. Bill Sanok, Riverhead Fire Department’s public information officer, who was at the scene, said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was also on scene and monitoring for any contaminants running off into the water. A decontamination tent was also set up for firefighters and emergency personnel to clean off any turnout gear exposed to hazardous materials.

“We have to be concerned because a lot of times it’s an unknown, and you don’t want to be surprised later to find out that you should have been on the lookout for lead, asbestos or whatever other chemicals,” Mr. Sanok said. “The DEC is here, and they have some equipment — there’s a lot of runoff because they are using a lot of water to put the fire out … They just want to be sure there aren’t any contaminants there.”

At a press conference later in the day, Ryan McGarry, assistant regional director for the NYSDEC, said the DEC did a preliminary report that indicated no signs of asbestos on site. However, he did not want to say that with complete confidence until a full investigation is conducted.

Riverhead Town Police and Suffolk County Fire Rescue advised residents in the area to keep their windows closed. By early afternoon, an all-clear went out to residents, and officials said there was no longer an active threat.

Youngs Avenue between Osborn Avenue and Old Orchard Road was closed, but opened by early afternoon.

Nearly 250 responders showed up to the scene, from 35 different agencies, including 26 fire departments, EMS personnel and volunteer ambulances. This included tankers from area departments in Jamesport, Flanders, Southold, Wading River and Manorville, and engine and ladder trucks from North Fork fire departments including Mattituck, Cutchogue and Greenport, among others.

Asbestos and other chemicals are processed at the facility, according to fire officials and the DEC. Information about any air pollutants from the fire was not available at press time.

“Old and brittle asbestos … can release tiny, microscopic fibers,” the American Lung Association’s website states. “These fibers can remain suspended in the air and enter your lungs when you inhale. These inhaled fibers can cause lung damage, including cancer.”

Most of the harmful impacts are not seen immediately, and often develop years after exposure occurs.

The DEC will start an on-site investigation once responding emergency units deem it safe to do so. It is currently evaluating any off-site impacts from fire or water runoff. Crown Recycling Facility recycles scrap metal such as stainless steel, wire, motors, radiators, batteries, lead, tin, steel, nickel, zinc, computers and electronic scrap; and disposes of solid waste and demolition debris, according to its website. It has serviced Suffolk County and the five boroughs of New York City for more than 30 years.